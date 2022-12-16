AP Breakthrough Entertainer: Tenoch Huerta, a global hero

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Audiences watching “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” have been greeted with an exhilarating new superhero in Namor, played by Tenoch Huerta. The role in one of the year’s biggest sequels has put the 41-year-old Mexican actor in the global conversation, and led to him being named one of The Associated Press’ nine Breakthrough Entertainers of 2022. Huerta is hardly a newcomer — he’s won the Mexican equivalent of the best actor Oscar — but “Wakanda Forever” gave him exposure like no other role. He’s using it to further his work on social justice issues, including advocating for darker skinned Mexicans who often face prejudice in his homeland.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.