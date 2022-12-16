4 in critical condition after crush at London concert venue

LONDON (AP) — Four people have been hospitalized in critical condition after a suspected crush at a London concert venue. Police say eight people were taken to hospitals after being caught in a crush of people trying to get into the O2 Brixton Academy, where Nigerian singer Asake was performing. Two other injured people were treated at the scene. Police say emergency services were called Thursday night after “a large crowd attempted to gain entry without tickets.” Video from outside the venue shows scores of people pushing to get in. The force said it would hold a thorough investigation into what happened and how officers treated the crowd.

