10 dead, including 5 children, in France apartment fire

VAULX-EN-VELIN, France (AP) — French authorities say 10 people including five children died in a fire Friday in an apartment building outside the city of Lyon. The cause of the fire is being investigated. The prefecture for the Rhone region said 14 people were injured in the fire in the town of Vaulx-en-Velin, four of them seriously. It said 170 firefighters were mobilized at the scene. An Associated Press reporter at the scene saw several fire trucks and a security perimeter set up around the area.

