Woman admits to unwittingly funding Iran critic kidnap plot

NEW YORK (AP) — A California woman pleaded guilty on Thursday in connection with her unwitting role in a foiled plot to kidnap a prominent Iranian opposition activist living in New York City and take her back to Tehran. Prosecutors have not accused Niloufar Bahadorifar of participating in the plot to abduct Masih Alinejad, a journalist and vocal critic of the Iranian government for its treatment of women and other issues. But authorities said four Iranians who plotted to kidnap the activist paid a private investigator to watch her, and used Bahadorifar as a go-between. Bahadorifar will be sentenced April 7. Her lawyer says she was tricked into getting involved by a family friend.

