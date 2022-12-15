US to expand combat training for Ukrainian troops
By LOLITA C. BALDOR
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. officials say the Pentagon will expand military combat training for Ukrainian forces, using the slower winter months to instruct larger units in more complex battle skills. The U.S. has already trained about 3,100 Ukrainian troops on how to use and maintain certain weapons and other equipment, including howitzers, armored vehicles and the High Moblity Artillery Rocket System, known as HIMARS. But senior military leaders for months have discussed expanding that training, touting the need to improve the ability of Ukraine’s battalion-sized units to move and coordinate attacks across the battlefield. The officials spoke Thursday on condition of anonymity because the program has not been publicly announced.