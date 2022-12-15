UN peacekeeper killed after attack in southern Lebanon

BEIRUT (AP) — An Irish U.N. peacekeeper has been killed and several others wounded after unidentified attackers fired at a convoy in southern Lebanon. The Irish Defense Forces’ statement Thursday said a pair of armored vehicles carrying eight Irish UNIFIL peacekeeping troops was shot at Tuesday night from the town of Al-Aqbiya. UNIFIL spokesperson Andrea Teneti said the peacekeeping body is coordinating with Lebanese armed forces and have “launched an investigation to determine exactly what happened.” Further details, Teneti said, are “sparse and conflicting.” Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin expressed his condolences in a statement.

By ABBY SEWELL and KAREEM CHEHAYEB Associated Press

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.