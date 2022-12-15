Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 9:48 AM

Thousands rally in Istanbul to support mayor facing ouster

elisfkc2 / Flickr / CC BY-SA 2.0

By AYSE WIETING and SUZAN FRASER
Associated Press

ISTANBUL (AP) — Thousands of people have rallied outside the Istanbul municipal building for a second day to denounce a legal verdict that could lead to the city’s popular mayor getting ousted from office and barred from running in elections. An Istanbul court convicted Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu on Wednesday of insulting members of Turkey’s Supreme Electoral Council. It sentenced him to prison and imposed a political ban. The mayor plans to appeal the verdict. Opposition parties allege Imamoglu’s trial was an attempt to eliminate a political rival of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who plans to seek reelection next year. Polls have indicated Imamoglu had the potential to unseat the longtime Turkish leader.

Associated Press

