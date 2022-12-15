Oregon city drops fight to keep Google water use private
By ANDREW SELSKY
Associated Press
Residents of The Dalles, Oregon, will soon know how much water Google’s data centers there have been using to cool the computers. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Thursday that a lawsuit seeking to keep the information confidential has been dropped. Data centers around the world help people stream movies, store trillions of photos and conduct daily business online, but a single facility can churn through millions of gallons of water per day. The issue is a sensitive one in The Dalles, which is in drought and where some residents have seen water levels in their wells drop.