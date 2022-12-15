Mixed reactions to Oregon governor commuting death row

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown’s decision to commute all 17 of the state’s death sentences has drawn mixed reactions. Advocates for crime victims have denounced the move. Some have accused the governor of superseding the convictions handed down by juries and failing to adequately consult with victims before her announcement. Meanwhile, opponents of the death penalty have hailed Brown’s decision, which will change all of the state’s death sentences to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Oregon voters reinstated the death penalty in 1984. Since then, there have been two executions by lethal injection, in 1996 and 1997.

By CLAIRE RUSH Associated Press/Report for America

