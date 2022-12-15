Michigan man gets life sentence for 2019 killing, mutilation

CORUNNA, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan man who acknowledged killing another man and hanging the victim’s mutilated body from the ceiling of his home has been sentenced to life in prison. A Shiawassee County judge sentenced 53-year-old Mark Latunski on Thursday to life without the possibility of parole for first-degree murder in the December 2019 killing of 25-year-old Kevin Bacon, of Swartz Creek. Latunksi was also sentenced to 11 months on a charge of disinterment and mutilation of a dead body. Police said Latunski admitted to killing Bacon, whom he had met through a dating app, and eating parts of his body. Bacon’s body was found hanging from the ceiling of Latunski’s Bennington Township home.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.