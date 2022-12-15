Indictment: Mom used drugs before killing Georgia toddler

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — The mother of a toddler found dead in a Georgia landfill has been indicted on charges including murder. A grand jury in Savannah returned a 19-count indictment Wednesday against Leilani Simon, who was arrested last month in the death of her 20-month-old son, Quinton Simon. The indictment says Simon killed her son Oct. 5 by assaulting him with an unknown object that caused serious injury, then dumped his body in a trash bin outside a mobile home park. It also accuses her of lying to police when she denied meeting a drug dealer and using drugs the night before her son’s death. It was not immediately known if Simon had an attorney who could speak on her behalf.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.