EU Parliament chief says lawmakers are reviewing Qatar files

BRUSSELS (AP) — The president of the European Union’s Parliament says the assembly is reviewing its files involving Qatar to see if any pressure was exerted on EU lawmakers. The European Parliament has been rocked by a cash for influence scandal that has seen four charged in Belgium, including a now-former vice president. The assembly suspended work this week on an agreement allowing short visa-free stays in the EU by Qataris with biometric passports. Parliament President Roberta Metsola says questions also have surfaced about a separate EU-Qatar air agreement signed last year. Metsola said Thursday that “we will look into everything. We will look into any undue pressure and any undue influence that we see that takes place.”

