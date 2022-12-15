$698M deal to end Monsanto PCB pollution lawsuit in Oregon
By CLAIRE RUSH
Associated Press
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon’s attorney general says Bayer has agreed to pay $698 million to end a lawsuit over PCB pollution associated with products made by Monsanto, the agriculture giant it now owns. Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum said Thursday that the settlement amount is the largest environmental damage recovery in Oregon’s history and “magnitudes larger” than any other state settlement over PCB contamination by Monsanto. The settlement stems from a lawsuit filed by Oregon in 2018. Bayer says the settlement fully resolves Oregon’s claims and releases the company from future liability. The company says the agreement contains no admission of liability or wrongdoing.