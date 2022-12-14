Skip to Content
Sandy Hook anniversary: Biden cites ‘societal guilt’ on guns

elisfkc2 / Flickr / CC BY-SA 2.0

By ZEKE MILLER
AP White House Correspondent

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden says the U.S. “should have societal guilt” for the slow pace of action on restricting access to firearms as he marked the 10th anniversary of the mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School. Twenty students and six teachers died in the massacre at the Newtown, Connecticut, school which shocked the nation. Biden was using the anniversary to renew his call for a ban on assault-style weapons like the one used in the Sandy Hook shooting, as well as high-capacity magazines.

Associated Press

