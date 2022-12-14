Israeli military chief suggests Israel behind Syria strike

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Israel’s military chief of staff has suggested that Israel was behind a strike on a truck convoy in Syria last month. The remarks provided a rare glimpse of Israel’s shadow war against Iran and its proxies across the region. Lt. Gen. Aviv Kochavi said Wednesday Israeli military and intelligence capabilities allowed the country a precise enough reach to strike specific targets that pose a threat. He used a November strike on the convoy in Syria as an example. Israel has frequently struck targets in Syria and elsewhere to thwart Iranian weapons smuggling attempts or to destroy weapons caches. But it rarely comments on specific strikes.

