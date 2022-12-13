Woman, 23, dies in Australia after falling from cruise ship

ADELAIDE, Australia (AP) — The body of a 23-year-old woman has been found in the ocean off Australia after she fell overboard from a cruise ship. Crew members aboard the Pacific Explorer reported the passenger missing at about midnight, when the ship was about 43 miles out to sea from Cape Jaffa in South Australia state. Searchers said they found the woman’s body in the water just before 7 a.m. The cruise ship, which can accommodate about 2,000 guests, had left Melbourne on Tuesday bound for Kangaroo Island in South Australia on a four-night return voyage. The trip was cancelled.

