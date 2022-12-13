Suspected Russian FSB officer charged in U.S. sanctions case

NEW YORK (AP) — A suspected officer with Russia’s Federal Security Service was among seven people accused by federal prosecutors with helping the country illegally obtain sensitive electronic components from U.S. companies to help Russia’s military efforts. A 16-count indictment unsealed Monday in Brooklyn charges the defendants with conspiracy and other counts related to what prosecutors called a global procurement and money laundering network on behalf of the Russian government. Prosecutors claim the defendants were affiliated with two Moscow-based companies under the the direction of Russian intelligence services that were sanctioned after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

