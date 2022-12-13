Spain to help working parents with more leave time for kids

MADRID (AP) — Spain’s government wants to help working parents juggle the responsibility of raising children with their jobs by giving them more time off for emergencies and those long summer breaks from school. The government on Tuesday presented the draft of a new “family law” that would increase the right to paid leave from two to five days a year for workers whose close relatives are ill or hospitalized. It would also grant four days of paid leave a year for parents to deal with any unforeseen emergencies regarding their families. And another eight weeks of unpaid leave would be made available annually for parents to take care of their children until they are eight years old.

