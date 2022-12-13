Police: Customer shoots St. Louis KFC employee over no corn

ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis police say a KFC employee in St. Louis was hospitalized after a customer shot him because he was upset that the restaurant had run out of corn. Police say a man was trying to place an order Monday evening in the restaurant’s drive-thru when he was told no corn was available. The suspect then reportedly made threats toward the employees through the speaker box and had a handgun when he pulled up to the drive-thru window. A 25-year-old employee went outside to talk to the driver and returned with a gunshot wound. The driver fled. The victim is hospitalized in critical but stable condition.

