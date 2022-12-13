FBI report shows high hate crime levels, but data missing

WASHINGTON (AP) — Hate crimes in the U.S. remained relatively high last year after a surge not seen in nearly two decades, according to a new FBI report that experts say is actually an undercount because thousands of police departments didn’t report their data. Major cities like New York and Los Angeles, as well as large swaths of states like Florida and California, didn’t send crime information to the FBI for 2021 due largely to changes in reporting requirements. The agency normally puts out the most comprehensive picture of hate crime in the nation, so this year’s report is concerning for advocates trying to address spikes in hate crimes in the U.S.

