EU member states agree to give Bosnia candidate status

BRUSSELS (AP) — European affairs ministers from the 27 EU nations are discussing a recommendation from the bloc’s executive arm to grant Bosnia candidate member status. Despite continuing criticism of the way the Balkan nation is run, Bosnia could make a significant step toward the wealthy club if it gets unanimous support before EU leaders meet Thursday in Brussels. The ministers looking at Bosnia’s candidacy on Tuesday convened a week after EU leaders gave more concrete signs to six Western Balkans countries that they have a future place in the bloc. The European Commission recommended granting Bosnia candidate status in October, nearly three decades since it emerged from an interethnic war that left more than 100,000 people dead.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.