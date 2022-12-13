California reparations task force to talk eligibility

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California’s first-in-the-nation task force studying reparations for Black residents will discuss potential eligibility requirements and what form reparations could take at a two-day meeting that starts Wednesday. The group will also talk about how the state may address its impact on Black families whose ancestors had their property seized through eminent domain. The task force has a July 1 deadline to release a final report outlining recommendations to the Legislature. Its work comes as efforts by lawmakers to study reparations have stalled elsewhere, including in the U.S. Congress.

