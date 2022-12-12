US hits Zimbabwe president’s son with sanctions

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is slapping corruption sanctions on the son of Zimbabwe’s president as the U.S. prepares to host a major summit of African leaders in Washington. The Treasury Department announced Monday it was hitting four Zimbabwean people and two companies with penalties for their roles in undermining democracy and facilitating high-level graft. Those sanctioned include Emmerson Mnangagwa, Jr., the son of previously sanctioned Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa. Treasury said the younger Mnangagwa has been in charge of his father’s business interests related to prominent businessman Kudakwashe Tagwirei and his Sakunda Holdings company, both of which are already subject to US sanctions.

