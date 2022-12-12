Soccer journalist Grant Wahl’s body returned to US

WASHINGTON (AP) — A senior State Department official says the body and possessions of soccer journalist Grant Wahl have been repatriated to the United States after his death last week while covering the World Cup in Qatar. The official says Wahl’s remains and his belongings arrived at New York’s John F. Kennedy Airport around 8:30 a.m. ET. They were accompanied by a consular official from the U.S. embassy in Doha who had had custody of Wahl’s remains since shortly after he collapsed and died during Friday’s match between Argentina and the Netherlands. Secretary of State Antony Blinken says Wahl’s “writing captured not only the essence of the beautiful game but also the world around it.”

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.