Mexico’s Virgin of Guadalupe pilgrimage returns unrestricted

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s largest religious pilgrimage for the Dec. 12 day of the Virgin of Guadalupe returned without restrictions for the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic. During 2020 and 2021, the multi-day pilgrimage was either cancelled or curtailed, because the massive numbers of faithful presented a risk of contagion. During the darkest days of 2020, the Mexico City basilica where the Virgin’s image is preserved was closed entirely for four days. In 2021, pilgrims who come from across the country were not allowed to sleep outside the basilica. But early Monday, the patio outside the basilica was awash in a sea of tents and sleeping people.

