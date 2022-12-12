G7 establishes climate club to fight global warming

BERLIN (AP) — The Group of Seven leading economies have created an open and international climate club in which countries are to cooperate in the fight against global warming. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Monday after a video conference with other G-7 leaders that the climate club “is not intended to be a G-7 initiative; rather, it is to be a global undertaking.” The climate club aims to support the rapid and ambitious implementation of the Paris Agreement, which seeks to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius ((2.7 degrees Fahrenheit), according to the German government. Monday was the seventh anniversary of accord’s adoption.

