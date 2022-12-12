Florida COVID data critic reaches agreement on felony charge

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A fired Florida health data manager who accused officials of wanting to manipulate COVID-19 statistics has reached an agreement with prosecutors on a felony charge that she illegally accessed state computers. Rebekah Jones signed an agreement admitting guilt. That charge will be dropped if she pays $20,000 in fees, performs community service and sees a mental health counselor. Jones was fired in early 2020 after she publicly accused officials of wanting to make the state’s COVID statistics look better so Gov. Ron DeSantis could reopen businesses. Authorities say she illegally accessed state computers months later to send a message to employees. Jones said she accept the offer to end the “charade” of justice she faced.

