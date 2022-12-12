Chief: Vest may have saved San Diego officer shot repeatedly

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Authorities say a San Diego police officer was shot repeatedly by a suspected car thief who later holed up in an apartment before a SWAT team arrested him after an hours-long standoff. Police say the officer spotted what was reported to be a stolen car early Monday but it drove off. Authorities say an hourlong chase ensued before the drive ran on foot, shooting at pursuing officers with a “ghost gun.” Police Chief David Nisleit says the officer is in stable condition and his protective vest may have saved his life. Authorities say the suspect was arrested by SWAT officers after the standoff and police gave the man Narcan to counteract an apparent drug overdose.

