2 Australia police, bystander killed in ambush in rural area

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Two Australian police officers and a bystander have been fatally shot in an ambush at a remote property in Queensland state as officers were investigating reports of a missing person. At least two gunmen were reported to have opened fire as police arrived at the rural property in Wieambilla on Monday. Queensland Police Commissioner Katarina Carroll confirmed the three deaths. She would not provide further details saying the search for the gunmen is still underway. Another officer was wounded. The gunmen remain on the run and are said to have taken police communication equipment, allowing them to track police movements as the search continues.

