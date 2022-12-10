Los Angeles council member involved in fight with activist

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Los Angeles City Council member was involved in a fight with an activist at a holiday event Friday night. The Los Angeles Times reports the altercation involving Kevin de León occurred at a toy giveaway and holiday tree lighting at Lincoln Park. León says in a statement that he was assaulted, while activists say he was the aggressor. The Times reports two local activist organizations, RootsAction and J-TOWN Action and Solidarity, posted a video on Twitter showing a portion of the incident between De León and a man identified as Jason Reedy, a People’s City Council organizer.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.