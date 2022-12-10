EXPLAINER: What’s at stake in Turkey’s new Syria escalation

BEIRUT (AP) — Kurdish forces and international players — after weeks of deadly Turkish airstrikes in northern Syria — are trying to gauge whether Ankara’s threats of a ground invasion are serious. The Turkish president has repeatedly warned of a new land incursion to drive Kurdish groups away from the Turkish-Syrian border, following a deadly Nov. 13, bombing in Istanbul. Turkish authorities blamed the attack on two Kurdish groups that have denied involvement. Here’s a look at what various foreign powers and groups embroiled in the Syria conflict stand to gain or lose. They include Turkey, Russia, Iran, the Kurds, Syrian insurgents, the Syrian government and the United States.

By BASSEM MROUE and SUZAN FRASER Associated Press

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.