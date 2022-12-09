Ukrainian Nobel Prize winner says Putin must face tribunal

MOSCOW (AP) — A representative of one the the organizations sharing this year’s Nobel Peace Prize says she thinks Russian President Vladimir Putin must face an international tribunal for the fighting in Ukraine. Oleksandra Matviichuk of Ukraine’s Center for Civil Liberties said during a news conference in Oslo, Norway, on Friday that such a tribunal is needed to hold Putin, President Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus and other alleged “war criminals” accountable. In October, the Ukrainian group was named a co-winner of the 2022 peace price along with Russian human rights group Memorial and the head of the Belarusian human rights group Viasna. The prize is due to be formally presented on Saturday.

