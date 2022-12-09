‘Our pride’: Morocco keeps Africa’s hope alive in World Cup

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — For many in Africa, Morocco’s underdog performance is the best story in the World Cup so far, with the hopes of the continent soaring ahead of the match on Saturday against Portugal. Across the continent of more than 1.3 billion people, African fans are excited that Morocco has become the fourth team from an African country to ever qualify for the World Cup quarterfinals, and the first in a dozen years. Morocco’s advance also has cast rays of hope for other teams on the continent, with some like South Sudan Football Association president saying African teams can be World Cup champions.

By EVELYNE MUSAMBI and DENG MACHOL Associated Press

