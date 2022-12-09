Kansas school’s students disciplined for offensive behavior

Several students at a Kansas high school have been disciplined for their behavior after a coach accused them of making racist and offensive statements to his team. The controversy began after a basketball game Dec. 3 between Valley Center High School and Topeka High School. Topeka coach Coach Geo Lyons accused students from Valley Center of shouting racist and insulting chants at his players. Principals of the two schools said in joint statement Friday that several Valley Center students have been disciplined but federal laws prevents them from providing details. The principals also said that some reports of what happened at the game were inaccurate or exaggerated, leading to “disappointing” responses from both communities.

