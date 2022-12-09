Griner swap reveals dilemma US faces in freeing detainees

WASHINGTON (AP) — Over the last year, to free Americans held abroad, the U.S. has swapped a Taliban drug lord, a Russian pilot imprisoned for a scheme to distribute cocaine, and a Russian arms dealer. The succession of swaps has made clear the Biden administration’s willingness to free a convicted criminal once seen as a threat to society if that’s what it takes to bring a U.S. citizen home The latest swap sent Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout home in exchange for American Brittney Griner, who was detained for a minor drug offense. Jon Franks, who’s long advised families of American hostages and detainees, said it’s not true that the U.S. can throw its might around and get people released.

By REBECCA SANTANA and ERIC TUCKER Associated Press

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.