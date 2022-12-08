Many questions on $52B storm protection plan in NY, NJ

PERTH AMBOY, N.J. (AP) — People are asking questions about a massive $52 billion storm protection plan proposed by the federal government in New York and New Jersey. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is pitching the plan to protect against catastrophic flooding of the type caused by Superstorm Sandy in 2012. The agency proposes building movable barriers and gates across bays, rivers and other waterways in the two states hardest-hit by the October 2012 storm. During a public hearing Wednesday in Perth Amboy, New Jersey, people wondered how the storm gates would work, why the plan does not go further to address flooding, and whether it will work at all. More meetings are planned in coming weeks.

