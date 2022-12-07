Florida lawmaker indicted, accused of fraud on virus loan

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida state Rep. Joe Harding has been indicted on charges defrauding a loan program offered by the federal government to help small businesses during the coronavirus pandemic. Federal prosecutors on Wednesday said Harding illegally obtained or tried to obtain more than $150,000 from the Small Business Administration in pandemic aid loans. Harding is a Republican who became nationally know this year over his sponsorship of a Florida law that forbids instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity in kindergarten through third grade — as well as material that is not deemed age-appropriate. Critics call it the “Don’t Say Gay” law.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.