Emhoff: ‘Epidemic of hate’ exists in US, mustn’t become norm

WASHINGTON (AP) — Doug Emhoff, the husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, says a rise in antisemitism in the United States shows that an “epidemic of hate” exists in the country and that it must not become normal. Emhoff led a a White House discussion on the issue Wednesday. Jewish leaders representing the Reform, Conservative and Orthodox denominations participated. He is the first Jewish spouse of a president or vice president. Emoff said in his opening remarks that “words matter” and that everyone must be against antisemitism. He said that “we all have an obligation to condemn these vile acts” and that “we must all … not stay silent.”

