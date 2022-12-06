Meta oversight board urges changes to VIP moderation system

LONDON (AP) — Facebook’s quasi-independent oversight board says an internal system that exempted high-profile users, including former President Donald Trump, from some or all of its content moderation rules needs a major overhaul. The report released Tuesday by the Oversight Board said that the system “is flawed in key areas which the company must address.” The board opened its review after The Wall Street Journal reported that it was being abused by many of its elite users. The users posted material that would result in penalties for ordinary users, including for harassment and incitement of violence. Meta has agreed to respond to the report within 90 days.

