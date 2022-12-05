Remains of soldier who died in WWII Japanese POW camp ID’d
BOSTON (AP) — Experts have identified the remains of a soldier from Massachusetts who died in a Japanese prisoner of war camp in the the Philippines during World War II. The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency said Monday that Army Pfc. Arthur L. Pierce, of Malden, was accounted for in July through mitochondrial DNA analysis as well as anthropological analysis and circumstantial evidence. The 26-year-old Pierce was captured in 1942, endured the Bataan Death March, and died in the Cabanatuan camp. Pierce will be buried in Augusta, Maine, at a future date.