Honduras suspends rights in 2 big cities amid gang crackdown

TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras (AP) — Honduras has become the second country in Central America to impose a state of exception suspending some constitutional rights to deal with street gangs. A decree took effect Monday that targets the capital Tegucigalpa and the northern business hub of San Pedro Sula, which have both struggled under the sway of powerful gangs like Barrio 18 and MS-13. Published Monday, the measures will last one month, but lawmakers will have the ability to extend them, something that has happened repeatedly in El Salvador since a state of exception was imposed in March. The Honduran measures affect constitutional rights of association, free movement, searches and arrests.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.