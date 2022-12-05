Former Education Secretary King named SUNY chancellor

Former U.S. Education Secretary John King Jr. has been named chancellor of the State University of New York, the nation’s largest university system. The appointment announced Monday marks a return to New York for King, who was once the state’s education commissioner. King is scheduled to begin in January at a salary of a $750,000. King served as President Barack Obama’s education secretary in the last year of his presidency. He ran for governor of Maryland earlier this year, losing in the Democratic primary. As New York’s first Black and Puerto Rican education commissioner, King was at the helm during the contentious rollout of the Common Core academic standards.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.