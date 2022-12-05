BASF to restore polluted Superfund site in New Jersey

TOMS RIVER, N.J. (AP) — The German chemical company BASF will restore damaged natural resources at a notorious Superfund site in New Jersey where decades or pollution and illegal dumping caused vast contamination of the environment. The state Department of Environmental Protection says it has a deal with BASF to restore conditions at the former Ciba Geigy plant in Toms River. BASF, based in Ludwigshafen, Germany, is the corporate successor to Ciba Geigy. Cleanup efforts have been ongoing for decades at the site and will continue, even as the environmental restoration work proceeds. Work is expected to begin in the spring and last for five years.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.