Sweden extradites to Turkey man convicted of terror links

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkey’s state-run news agency says Turkish authorities have arrested and jailed in Istanbul a convicted member of an outlawed militant group who was extradited from Sweden. The extradition comes as Turkey continues to hold up Sweden and Finland’s NATO membership, with Turkish officials saying more steps were needed to fulfill a joint memorandum signed in June that prevented Ankara’s veto. Anadolu news agency identified the man as Mahmut Tat, who was convicted of membership in an armed terror organization in 2015 and sentenced to more than six years in prison. Sweden confirmed the deportation but didn’t name the man deported.

By ZEYNEP BILGINSOY and JARI TANNER Associated Press

