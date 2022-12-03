Family says coyote attacked toddler outside LA home

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A family says a coyote ambushed and injured a 2-year old girl outside her Los Angeles home in a daytime attack before it was chased off by her father. Home security video obtained by KTLA-TV shows the animal grab and drag the toddler across her lawn and sidewalk, just seconds after her father took her out of a car seat, set her down and turned back inside the vehicle to gather her toys. He heard the girl screaming on the other side of the SUV, then realized she was being attacked. He shouted and charged at the animal, causing it to release the girl and run off. The mother says the attack left the girl with scratches and bruises.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.