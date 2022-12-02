Influential Iraqi cleric launches anti-LGBTQ campaign

An influential Iraqi cleric who announced his withdrawal from politics four months ago has broken a period of relative silence to launch an anti-LGBTQ campaign. Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr posted a statement on Twitter Wednesday calling for “believing men and women [to] unite all over the world to combat (the LGBTQ community).” After Friday afternoon prayers, al-Sadr’s followers lined up outside of mosques around the country to sign a pledge to “stand against (homosexuality) or (LGBTQ) by ethical, peaceful and religious means.” Despite the campaign’s nominal commitment to non-violence, LGBTQ people fear that it will lead to more harassment and abuse in a country where their identity already puts them in danger.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.