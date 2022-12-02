Greece: Italian embassy vehicle destroyed in firebombing

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — An overnight arson attack has destroyed a car used by a senior official at the Italian embassy in Athens. Italy’s prime minister and Greek authorities condemned the incident Friday. No one was hurt in the fire outside the official’s home in a northern suburb of the Greek capital. The embassy official is the sister of a prominent Italian lawmaker. Italian Prime Minister Premier Giorgia Meloni offered solidarity and expressed “profound concern for the attack against her, probably of an anarchist origin.” No group has claimed responsibility for the attack that followed protests by Greek anarchist groups in support of a jailed Italian anarchist militant who is on hunger strike.

By DEREK GATOPOULOS and NICOLE WINFIELD Associated Press

