‘Squid Game’ actor indicted over indecent assault charges

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Award-winning “Squid Game” actor Oh Young-soo will stand trial on charges of indecent assault after a woman accused him of inappropriately touching her in 2017. The district court in Seongnam city said Thursday that prosecutors indicted the 78-year-old Emmy nominee last week over the allegations and that his trial will begin in February. Oh did not answer multiple calls by the Associated Press seeking comments. South Korean cable channel JTBC said Oh denied wrongdoing when reached by its reporter, saying that he had only held the woman’s hands to “show her the way” as they walked around a lake.

