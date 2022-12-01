School bus crashes in New York suburb; injuries reported

RAMAPO, N.Y. (AP) — Multiple injuries have been reported after a school bus crashed into a house in Rockland County in suburban New York. Police say the crash happened just before 9 a.m. Thursday in the village of New Hempstead. Photos posted on social media show a yellow school bus against a building alongside an overturned car. News reports say several children and the bus driver were taken to hospitals for treatment. Police have released no details on the severity of their injuries.

