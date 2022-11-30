Worker pleads guilty in election equipment tampering case

DENVER (AP) — A former elections manager who prosecutors say assisted in a security breach of voting equipment in a Colorado county has pleaded guilty under a plea agreement that requires her to testify against her former boss. Sandra Brown entered her pleas Wednesday. She is one of two employees accused of helping Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters allow a copy of a hard drive to be made during an update of election equipment last year in search of proof of the conspiracy theories spun by former President Donald Trump. She won’t be sentenced until right after she testifies at Peters’ trial next year.

By CHRISTINA A. CASSIDY and COLLEEN SLEVIN Associated Press

